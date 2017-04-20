Jeska Valk's new exhibition delves Beneath the Surface

ARTIST Jeska Valk proves there is more Beneath the Surface of the ocean with her new exhibition.

The second show of her Earth Warrior series will open at the Byron Bay Lume Gallery later this month.

"Human activity is putting enormous pressure on our oceans," Jeska said.

"There is so much we can do, both personally and collectively to enact real change ... I wanted to not only explore the harm that we are doing, but tell the story of actions being taken by individuals and organisations, on all scales, to repair the damage."

Jeska has worked as a photographer for a local wildlife sanctuary for the past decade and is inspired by the natural world.

Her work has recently gained public acclaim, winning the Hinge Gallery's 2016 Peoples' Choice award.

Her works were a fixture at the Currumbin markets from 2014 to 2015 and bought her art into the public eye, which lead to her exhibitions at the Gold Coast's Bleach Festival and the In The Bin Film Festival.

Jeska said we all have the ability to help the environment.

"We have the power to drive change," she said.

"By looking beneath the surface of our modern lives and realising the devastating effects that our everyday actions have (on) this indispensable resource, we can take action and heal our connection with it."

Jeska's Beneath The Surface exhibition runs from April 22 until May 22, with a public opening on April 22 at 6pm. A public opening will be held at 6pm on Saturday, April 22 at Lume Gallery, Byron Bay.

For more information, visit www.jeskaart.com or find her on Facebook and Instagram.