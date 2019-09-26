Art, music and Venus at Kokomo

GALLERY OPENING: Artist Karlee Mackie welcomes all to Yoi no myōjō.

A SPECIAL gathering entitled "Yoi no myōjō” (evening star) will take place on Friday, September 27, at Byron's Kokomo Gallery at the southern end of Jonson St.

Open to all, the evening celebrations will feature live music, gypsy coast wagons, food by One Green Acre, a cocktail bar and the latest works by Karlee Mackie, all under the gaze of Venus.

With Venus rising in Libra, the house of beauty and art, an energy of love and creativity is anticipated.

"You don't always get to see Venus but on this night she will be visible,” Ms Mackie said.

A new collection of eight large paintings is Ms Mackie's tribute to her recently passed Japanese nan, Masako.

Her creative journey was ignited while competing in the world qualifying series for surfing.

As Australia's first paid female free surfer, she painted her friends' surfboards in her downtime on tour.

In her life before children, Ms Mackie hosted MTV Sports, featured in six surf movies and represented global brands including Rusty, Globe and Ocean and Earth.

Under the alias Kalm, her artwork has been shown in London and Los Angeles, including sell-out shows at Ar4t Gallery.

She later worked as assistant to renowned local painter and filmmaker Angus McDonald, both in Australia and London.

A series of twelve individual nude self portraits depicting the twelve shades of Venus through photography, astrology and illustration, made in collaboration with astrologer/photographer Carly Lorente will be unveiled.

Guests will be able to discover their Venus sign, which determines how you love and how you value yourself and others.

To welcome guests and the rising planet, accomplished 15-year-old Russian-trained pianist Paloma DiDia will be floating her fingers across the keys.

Later in the evening DJ Lachlan Rhys will keep the sounds flowing in the garden.