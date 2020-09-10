Late night society, lessons part of hinterland vision

Renowned Australian tetrachromat artist, Concetta Antico, has recently relocated to Byron Bay after 3 decades in California

Renowned Australian tetrachromat artist, Concetta Antico, has recently relocated to Byron Bay after 3 decades in California

A NEW creative space is coming to the Byron hinterland.

Australian artist Concetta Antico has spent decades in San Diego but is preparing to unveil her new Byron studio, gallery and late night society.

Concetta Antico Gallery is set to this month open in the picturesque environs of Tooraloo Farm on Myocum Rd at Ewingsdale.

Opulent furnishings and Ms Antico's hyper-coloured oil paintings will greet visitors to the space.

Ms Antico has tetrachromacy, which is the ability to see up to 100 times more colour than the average person.

"Although I love the energy of cities, nature has always been threaded through every home and space I've created, and much of my artwork," she said.

"Purchasing Tooraloo in 2013 before I'd ever laid eyes on it - and now making it home - might have seemed unexpected to some, but Byron Bay feels like an inevitable evolution for me.

"It's an amazing hub of art and personal self expression, the perfect place to explore new projects, and I look forward to sharing my own creative flavour with locals and tourists."

The gallery's debut exhibition and Ms Antico's first in almost a year will be Celestial Stardust, exploring her lifelong awe of space.

"When I was a child, my mother used to point out the stars and planets - calling it all 'fairyland' - so the night sky has always been a mysterious other dimension for me," she said.

"Untouchable and unbelievably exciting, like the fairy realms of my childhood.

"My gift allows me to see the myriad of colours in everything - the subtle nuances that others might miss on the glint of a feather or in the depths of the night - and be able to accentuate that on canvas, unlocking a bit more of our world for the viewer."

The exclusive Visionary Lounge monthly gatherings for creative folk will also be held at the gallery.

Ms Antico is offering Zoom classes initially but this will evolve into face-to-face lessons when possible.

The gallery will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit concettaanticogallery.com.