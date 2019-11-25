Menu
GRADUATION: Byron School of Art graduate Rebecca Cook preparing to Dance This Mess Around.
Art graduates dance their mess around

Christian Morrow
by
25th Nov 2019 9:27 AM

DANCE This Mess Around is the title for the upcoming Byron School of Art (BSA) 2019 Graduate Show opening at 6pm this Friday at the school in Mullumbimby.

The group of eight artists chose the title as a way to convey something about the complex, sometimes joyful and frequently difficult process of learning how to become an artist.

The work comprises painting, printmaking, drawing, photography and installation, that sees the group willing to question themselves deeply, and in the process, unearth the motifs of their own personal experiences and histories.

"They have all challenged themselves by investigating materials and techniques as well as developing the capacity to think creatively,” BSA founder and teacher Emma Walker said.

"The results of this sometimes messy dance are works of great depth, rich with meaning that demonstrate each artist's commitment and ability to push, explore and persevere.”

The exhibition is on from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Saturday at the BSA Project Space, 112 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby until 17 December.

About Byron School of Art

BSA is an independent, contemporary art school based on an international model of artists teaching artists in a studio-based learning environment. Courses are run by nationally recognised professional artists, who bring to the school a passion for their practice combined with extensive teaching experience.

For more information go to: www.byronschoolofart.com

