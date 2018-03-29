Art expo treasures young people

OCEAN Shores Art Expo Committee has responded to Byron Youth Service's call for community support by donating $1000.

With Treasures as the 2018 theme for the three day Art Expo to be held from August 24-26 at the Ocean Shores Public School, President Richard Heazlewood-Ross (above) praised the work of the Youth Service, for valuing supporting and advocating for young people.

"Youth are our treasures for in them lies the power of rebellion and the hope for positive social evolution. We hope this donation will foster their ongoing creativity, action and vision,” he said.

The Ocean Shores Art Expo is offering $6,500 in prize money and is open to all artists with entries due on Huly 24.

For info go to: www.osartexpo.com.

Byron Youth Service also encourages other community or business contributions so it can continue its vital work. For more go to: www.bys.org.au