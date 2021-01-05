Menu
A Noosa holiday apartment with links to Australia’s favourite biscuit brand has hit the market for the first time in 27 years.
Arnott’s family list Noosa unit

5th Jan 2021 9:42 AM

A NOOSA holiday apartment with links to Australia's favourite biscuit brand has hit the market for the first time in 27 years.

The unit in the iconic Hastings Park complex is owned by Michael Arnott, the great-great-grandson of Arnott's Biscuits founder William Arnott and carries a price tag of $8.2 million.

An apartment at 4/81 Hastings St, Noosa Heads, has come onto the market for the first time in 27 years, listed for $8.2 million.

The luxury apartment at 4/81 Hastings St, Noosa Heads, has a birdseye view over Noosa Main Beach and north to Double Island Point.

Records show it was last sold in 1993 for less than $1 million.

Tom Offermann and Luke Chen of Tom Offermann Real Estate have listed the property for sale by private treaty and fielded more than 20 email inquiries and a flood of calls the morning it was launched this week.

The apartment overlooks Noosa Main Beach and north to Double Island Point.

Two thirds of inquiries came from interstate, with holiday rental rates currently set at $510 to $560 per night.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, split-level apartment spans 279 sqm.

Inside the apartment at 4/81 Hastings Street, Noosa Heads.

The bedrooms are upstairs, including a master retreat with a private balcony, while the lower level has living areas and a large outdoor terrace with a wall of glass doors and views over the Coral Sea.

Mr Arnott worked in the biscuit factory in Sydney's Homebush before breaking away from the family business to pursue his passion for farming and moving to Boorowa, in NSW, where the family runs a cattle station called 'Hanaminno'.

4/81 Hastings Street, Noosa Heads, is for sale.

Originally published as Arnott's family list Noosa unit

