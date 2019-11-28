Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Army’s final salute to their old mate Ridgleigh Blue

by Shiloh Payne
28th Nov 2019 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE Australian Army has said goodbye to a good boy, with their beloved blue heeler mascot retiring.

More than 600 soldiers from the 6th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment yesterday bid farewell to Sergeant Ridgleigh Blue III who had been in the service for nine years.

Private Ridgleigh Blue III passes on some wisdom to his replacement Private Ridgleigh Blue IV. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Private Ridgleigh Blue III passes on some wisdom to his replacement Private Ridgleigh Blue IV. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Major Bob Varcoe, the Batallion's second in command, said it was sad to see Blue go.

"But it would be unfair to keep him, he's getting on," Major Varcoe said. Blue, who will retire to a farm in South Australia, left big paw prints to fill, with two-month-old puppy Private Ridgley Blue IV enlisted into the mascot position.

Private Jarred Little with Private Ridgleigh Blue IV, and Private Lee Larbalestier with Sergeant Ridgleigh Blue III. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Private Jarred Little with Private Ridgleigh Blue IV, and Private Lee Larbalestier with Sergeant Ridgleigh Blue III. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The new recruit is expected to undergo behaviour training.

"It's great having a puppy around," Major Varcoe said.

australian army blue heeeler funeral mascot memorial sergeant ridgleigh blue iii

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ARIA Awards: Veronicas poke fun at Qantas drama

        premium_icon ARIA Awards: Veronicas poke fun at Qantas drama

        Entertainment The Veronicas have made a cheeky joke about Qantas at the ARIA Awards as Guy Sebastian delivers one of the biggest shocks of the night.

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        News Lawyers help fire victims with insurance, debts and Centrelink.

        Man charged over ‘random’ killing

        premium_icon Man charged over ‘random’ killing

        Crime Killing of a homeless man shocked the region

        In with the new at popular historic hinterland pub

        premium_icon In with the new at popular historic hinterland pub

        Business New managers put "everything they've got" into the new venture