Crime

Identified: ‘Radicalised ISIS supporter’ shot dead by cops

by Shiloh Payne , Thomas Chamberlin and Kate Kyriacou
17th Dec 2020 9:17 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
The man shot and killed by police on the Logan Motorway in Brisbane on Thursday morning after lunging at officers with a knife has been identified as Raghe Abdi, 22.

Police went to the scene in Drewvale about 6am after reports of a man walking on the motorway causing a hazard to other road users.

A man has been shot and killed by police on the Logan Motorway at Drewvale. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Police confronted Abdi, who threatened them with a knife.

He was shot multiple times and despite receiving first aid, died a short time later.

He was facing charges after police alleged the Brisbane student was a radicalised ISIS supporter.

He was waiting to board a flight to Somalia in May last year on a one-way ticket when he was arrested at Brisbane International Airport by a Queensland joint counter-terrorist group.

He was granted bail in September this year.

During his bail application counsel for the Commonwealth said Abdi had a radicalised belief system and that his mother said he had told her he had believed in ISIS since he was 14.

His mother has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The Logan Motorway eastbound is closed. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Abdi had been granted bail and was to wear a tracking device, abide by a curfew between 11pm and 6am and live with his father.

It is understood other law enforcement agencies are now involved in the investigation into this morning's shooting, with police in Queensland told their safety level remained low.

The officer who shot the man is believed to be a first-year constable.

All lanes of the Logan Motorway have reopened, with traffic flowing freely again.

The motorway was closed for about seven hours.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating the incident with the investigation to be overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Police have advised motorists to seek alternate routes as they remain on scene at the incident.

