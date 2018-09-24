Menu
Armed man arrested at visitor’s entrance to Buckingham Palace. Picture: AP
Crime

Armed intruder arrested at Buckingham Palace

by Staff writers and wires
24th Sep 2018 5:05 AM

AN armed man has been arrested at the entrance of Buckingham Palace, London police have confirmed.

Police said the 38-year-old was carrying a Taser stun gun, adding that he remains in custody.

"It's not terrorism related. It's just a single stand-alone incident," a police spokeswoman told AFP.

He was detained at the visitor entrance as he as passing through an "airport style" security gate, The Sun reports.

The suspect now remains in custody at a central London police station.

Authorities have ruled out the possibility it was terror related.

 

Tourists outside Buckingham Palace in London after a man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a Taser. Picture: AP
Members of the royal family are currently on their summer break, with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

London remains on a heighten state of alert due to periodic terror-related incidents.

Most recently, in August, a terror suspect crashed his car into the security barriers surrounding the Houses of Parliament.

A Sudanese-born 29-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

