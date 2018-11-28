ARIAs ends with ‘train wreck’ display
Tonight's ARIA Awards finished on a bizarre note when veteran rocker Bob Geldof appeared on stage alongside host Keith Urban to present the final award of the night, for Song of the Year.
Urban reminded the less-than-enthused Boomtown Rats rocker that he had in fact hosted the awards himself back in 1991, something Geldof didn't appear to remember too well.
It was an awkward exchange:
Bob: Apparently I did, but …
Keith: Memorable experience?
Bob: It was at a time when you don't remember these sort of things. They come and go.
Keith: Like tonight?
Bob: Judging by your performance, yes.
Ouch. The surprisingly harsh sledge drew audible gasps and shocked looks from the audience - but Urban persevered, telling Geldof: "I haven't even played yet! It is a tough room, it is a tough room."
Did... Geldof just insult Keith Urban *to his face*? #arias— Ti Butler👩🎤 (@tibutler) November 28, 2018
This #arias hosting shade from FIFO celebrities is cringey. Act like you want to be there, ppl, you're getting paid.— beverley wang (@beverleywang) November 28, 2018
Bob Geldof’s going a bit rogue & Keith’s a bit shook #ARIAs— Michelle🎄 (@MichelleMackey1) November 28, 2018
The pair continued, their banter making for uncomfortable viewing as Geldof explained what exactly he was doing at the ARIA Awards.
"I was in town to do some stuff. I have a new record I was playing to the record company, I'm going to South Africa tomorrow. You called me and begged me to help you out tonight," he said.
From there, it was up to Geldof to introduce the nominees for Song of the Year - but he quickly came unstuck, admitting he was ad libbing because he couldn't read the autocue.
"There's very few people who make it to the top of the game and tonight there's - again, it is down to three or four or five people who get to have the Song of the Year, the song better than any other song ever this year, the song that from all over the world gets to win this
thing. I can't read the stuff, so I'm making this up, but it sounds f**king good to me," he shrugged.
My butt has never clenched so much in discomfort as it did watching Bob Geldof talk at the #ARIAs. Train wreck— Phoenix Rai (@PhoenixRaii) November 28, 2018
So Bob Geldof is an EXTREMELY loose unit and I think the people who booked him secretly knew this #ARIAs— Paul Donoughue (@paulwdonoughue) November 28, 2018
Bob Geldof is here and nothing against him but that seems really random #ARIAs— JulietteMelodyGrace (@battlewoundscar) November 28, 2018
Oh, and also: Did he call Keith "Jim"?
Did Bob Geldof Call Keith Urban “Jim”? What a salty exchange #arias pic.twitter.com/tRkUK262Dm— cameron adams (@cameron_adams) November 28, 2018
Finally, Geldof managed to give the Song of the Year award to Five Seconds of Summer for their global hit Young Blood.
It capped off a surprisingly loose year for the awards, with several uncensored F-bombs making it onto the broadcast from early on in the night.
ARIA WINNERS 2018
Album of the Year
Amy Shark - Love Monster
Song Of The Year
5 Seconds Of Summer - Youngblood
Best Male Artist
Gurrumul - Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow)
Best Female Artist
Amy Shark - Love Monster
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Video of the Year
Dean Lewis - Be Alright
Best Blues and Roots Album
Tash Sultana - Flow State
Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album
Parkway Drive - Reverence
Best Independent Release
Gurrumul - Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow)
Breakthrough Artist
Ruel - Dazed & Confused
Best Urban Release
Hilltop Hoods - Clark Griswold
Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album
Jimmy Barnes - Working Class Boy: The Soundtracks
Best Dance Release
Pnau - Go Bang
Best International Artist
Camila Cabello - Camila
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Vance Joy - Nation Of Two
Best Country Album
Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples - Campfire
Best Rock Album
Courtney Barnett - Tell Me How You Really Feel
Best Pop Release
Amy Shark - Love Monster
Best Australian Live Act
5 Seconds Of Summer - Meet You There Tour
Hall of Fame
Kasey Chambers
