Are you the Valley's latest $200k lotto winner?

ONE Grafton resident or visitor has won $200,000 in the latest Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw - they just don't know it yet!

The Northern Rivers region ticketholder won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1125, drawn on Wednesday September 5 2018.

The winning entry is not registered to a Players Club Card so NSW Lotteries officials have no way of contacting the winner with the life-changing news.

The winning ticket was purchased at Grafton Shoppingworld News, Shop 59, Shoppingworld, 42 Duke Street, Grafton.

Remarkably, Grafton Shoppingworld News also sold the $5,000 3rd Prize in the same Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

Grafton Shoppingworld News owner Rose Driver said she was excited to see another major win land in the region.

"We've seen a big surge in prizes lately so we're really excited," she said.

"This is our third major prize since we've had the outlet since 2014.

"We sold a lot of Father's Day packs on the weekend so I bet this winning Lucky Lotteries ticket is in one of those."

NSW Lotteries spokesperson Matt Hart said he was eager to confirm the win with the Grafton ticketholder and unite them with their prize.

"Someone out there is $200,000 richer and they don't even know it," he said.

"There are 200,000 reasons why Grafton residents and visitors should check their tickets today.

"If you discover you're holding the winning ticket, hold on tight to it and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process!

"While we hunt for the mystery winner, it's a great reminder to register your entries so your prizes are secure and we can contact you directly with the good news should you win!"