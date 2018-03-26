Menu
Are you taking the airbag recall seriously?

ATTENTION NEEDED: If you own a vehicle affected by the Takata recall, contact your manufacturer.
by Russell Manning, RACQ principal technical researcher

I'VE been involved with vehicle recalls for more years than I'd care to acknowledge, and there are a couple of things that have always remained constant.

One is the difficulty in getting the right people interested and the other is getting the public to take the recall seriously.

In the ongoing Takata airbag saga, the former wasn't an issue. The weight of evidence, which included 23 deaths and hundreds of injuries, was overwhelming.

I was blown away to read a newspaper interview with the owner of an affected vehicle and his excuse for not having the recall performed.

In spite of acknowledging receipt of multiple notices, all of which contained unambiguous words like "urgent, safety, recall, deaths, injuries”, this person claimed he just didn't understand the seriousness of the issue.

Some would argue this is a failure of our education system, others might say he had fair warning and foolishly ignored the risks.

No wonder people at the car companies are tearing their hair out trying to get these cars in for repair. Our advice: if you own a vehicle affected by the Takata recall, call your manufacturer and get the airbags replaced. It's free and your life may well depend on it.

