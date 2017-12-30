Menu
Login
News

Are you keen to join the Fringe Wives Club?

COMEDY: The Fringe Wives Club will perform in Brunswick Heads next month.
COMEDY: The Fringe Wives Club will perform in Brunswick Heads next month. JAMES PENLIDIS PHOTOGRAPHY
Javier Encalada
by

GLITTERY Clittery is the new show by The Finge Wives Club.

Yes, you read it right.

Nominated Best Newcomer at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the show stars performers Tessa Waters, Rowena Hutson and Victoria Falconer-Pritchard.

Part explosive physical-comedy-cabaret, part interactive club night, Tessa Waters said the show is a sequin-covered, champagne-fuelled, cosmic feminist extravaganza guaranteed to get you laughing.

"It's a late night comedy cabaret show, jammed-packed with songs performed live, with a piano, violin, ukulele, a double bass and an egg-shaker,” Waters said.

Waters, whose parents live in Lismore, said the show is a new take on comedy and feminism, and mentioned that a national masthead refused to print the name of the show.

"We are performers and passionate feminists and we really wanted to make a show that explores the themes of feminism in a fun, inclusive way, in no way aggressive, with lots of champaign and sequins,” she said.

"There is a long history of the female body and our genital and our sexuality being shrouded in mystery and shame,” she said.

"Women are taught to be shamed of their bodies, but also the sex education is not great, we are not really taught about our bodies.

"When we researched the show we realised there is not a lot of good sources of information for women out there.”

Related Items

Topics:  brunswick heads brunswick picture house cabaret comedy fringe wives club glittery clittery northern rivers entertainment tessa waters whatson

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Want your children to learn how to be a rock star?

Want your children to learn how to be a rock star?

TESSA Waters brings her latest show for the little ones where they can learn to rock and bring out their inner star.

Setting apart from the Pack

PACKSTERS: Pack Gallery Studio directors Paula Bannan and Karen Preston.

Pack Gallery Studio is already impressing locals and tourists alike

Top five things to do this week

STUNNER: Sydney singer and drag queen Trevor Ashley.

Our top five things to see and do this week

Local talent shines at Falls

LOCAL TALENT: Crowds are set to enjoy a plethora of local talent in The Grove at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2017-18.

Which local artists are set to play at Falls Byron

Local Partners