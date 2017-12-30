Are you keen to join the Fringe Wives Club?

COMEDY: The Fringe Wives Club will perform in Brunswick Heads next month.

GLITTERY Clittery is the new show by The Finge Wives Club.

Yes, you read it right.

Nominated Best Newcomer at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the show stars performers Tessa Waters, Rowena Hutson and Victoria Falconer-Pritchard.

Part explosive physical-comedy-cabaret, part interactive club night, Tessa Waters said the show is a sequin-covered, champagne-fuelled, cosmic feminist extravaganza guaranteed to get you laughing.

"It's a late night comedy cabaret show, jammed-packed with songs performed live, with a piano, violin, ukulele, a double bass and an egg-shaker,” Waters said.

Waters, whose parents live in Lismore, said the show is a new take on comedy and feminism, and mentioned that a national masthead refused to print the name of the show.

"We are performers and passionate feminists and we really wanted to make a show that explores the themes of feminism in a fun, inclusive way, in no way aggressive, with lots of champaign and sequins,” she said.

"There is a long history of the female body and our genital and our sexuality being shrouded in mystery and shame,” she said.

"Women are taught to be shamed of their bodies, but also the sex education is not great, we are not really taught about our bodies.

"When we researched the show we realised there is not a lot of good sources of information for women out there.”

At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, on Friday, January 5, 7pm.