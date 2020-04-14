Are you eating or drinking too much during isolation?

The Northern NSW Local Health District is offering free programs to counter the temptation to have too much to drink during isolation.

THE Northern NSW Local Health District is helping people make the most of isolation through free programs to help people improve their family's health and immunity.

The programs cover issues such as quitting smoking, healthy eating, managing alcohol consumption and increasing exercise.

Northern NSW Local Health District promotion manager, Jillian Adams, said, during isolation, it could be easy to slip into bad habits which could negatively impact your life.

"It might seem tempting to reach for the cigarettes or alcohol at the moment, but those substances actually decrease your body's ability to cope with stress," Ms Adams said.

"Data shows smokers are particularly at risk of poor outcomes if they contract COVID19, and drinking more than two standard drinks lowers your immunity."

It can be tough to turn habits around, especially long-standing habits, which is why these programs are free and accessible to the public.

"These are phone coaching services, backed up with workbooks, that guide you along the path to health and fitness, including support for safer drinking habits," Ms Adams said.

"For smokers, there is the Quitline phone support, or the ICanQuit website with online information and a network of support to tap into."

It can be easy to reach for comfort food at a time like this, but NNLHD has created an online resource to help parents and children get in the kitchen and cook healthy food.

For resources to quit smoking, contact Quitline on 137 848 or visit www.Icanquit.com.au.

The free online cooking resource for parents and children can be found at nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/health-promotion.