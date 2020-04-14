Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Northern NSW Local Health District is offering free programs to counter the temptation to have too much to drink during isolation.
The Northern NSW Local Health District is offering free programs to counter the temptation to have too much to drink during isolation.
News

Are you eating or drinking too much during isolation?

Adam Daunt
14th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Northern NSW Local Health District is helping people make the most of isolation through free programs to help people improve their family's health and immunity.

The programs cover issues such as quitting smoking, healthy eating, managing alcohol consumption and increasing exercise.

Northern NSW Local Health District promotion manager, Jillian Adams, said, during isolation, it could be easy to slip into bad habits which could negatively impact your life.

"It might seem tempting to reach for the cigarettes or alcohol at the moment, but those substances actually decrease your body's ability to cope with stress," Ms Adams said.

"Data shows smokers are particularly at risk of poor outcomes if they contract COVID19, and drinking more than two standard drinks lowers your immunity."

It can be tough to turn habits around, especially long-standing habits, which is why these programs are free and accessible to the public.

"These are phone coaching services, backed up with workbooks, that guide you along the path to health and fitness, including support for safer drinking habits," Ms Adams said.

"For smokers, there is the Quitline phone support, or the ICanQuit website with online information and a network of support to tap into."

It can be easy to reach for comfort food at a time like this, but NNLHD has created an online resource to help parents and children get in the kitchen and cook healthy food.

For resources to quit smoking, contact Quitline on 137 848 or visit www.Icanquit.com.au.

The free online cooking resource for parents and children can be found at nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/health-promotion.

northernrivers community northernriverscoronavirus northernrivers health
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        In uncertain economic times, couple expand coffee business

        premium_icon In uncertain economic times, couple expand coffee business

        News THE Pocket couple Marty Reid and Bronte Chancellor opened a second Cawabunga Coffee cart at Byron Bay.

        Find out who you really are in a Facebook quiz

        premium_icon Find out who you really are in a Facebook quiz

        News THIS is more than simple entertainment.

        Future of coastal property’s planning proposal considered

        premium_icon Future of coastal property’s planning proposal considered

        Council News COUNCIL staff have recommended the changes be withdrawn.

        TIMELINE: How COVID-19 has spread across Northern NSW

        premium_icon TIMELINE: How COVID-19 has spread across Northern NSW

        Health Take a look at when the disease arrived to our area INFOGRAPHIC