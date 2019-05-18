Archie’s birth certificate surprise

MEGHAN, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to son, Archie, at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster and not at Frogmore Cottage as she had reportedly hoped for.

Buckingham Palace has released Archie Harrison Mountbattan Windsor's birth certificate showing his place of birth. He was born at 5.26am local time (2.26pm AEST) on May 6 weighing in at 7lbs 3oz (3.26kg).

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, show their new son to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Picture: AP

The birth certificate also listed Meghan's job as "Princess of the United Kingdom". That is because she is married to Prince Harry so technically she is "Her Royal Highness, Princess Harry of Wales".

As Meghan was reportedly a week overdue, she was forced to have Archie in a hospital.

Portland is not just any hospital. Parents are said to receive a "celebration meal" of champagne, lobster and foie gras after the delivery.

The birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of the Harry and Meghan. Picture: Supplied

Portland Hospital is a luxury facility. Picture: BBC

The cost for giving birth at the hospital also comes with a royal price tag and can cost between 15,000 to 20,000 pounds ($A28,000-$A37,000).

It has been a popular spot for celebrity mums in London to give birth.

Portland Hospital offers meals of lobster and foie gras for new parents. Picture: BBC

Victoria Beckham and Liz Hurley gave birth there and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York had both Princess Beatrice and Eugenie at the private hospital.

Prince Harry and Meghan returned with baby Archie to Frogmore Cottage just hours after he was born.

A general view of Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Getty

It was there that Prince Harry announced that he was a father.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined," he said.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Archie could have been bestowed the royal title of the Earl of Dumbarton, but his parents declined as they want him to have a "normal life".