Archibald Prize makes art more accessible to regions

Six time Archibald Prize Finalist Angus McDonald wins the 2020 Archibald Prize ANZ People's Choice award for his portrait of Behrouz Boochani a Kurdish – Iranian writer, poet, filmmaker and journalist at the NSW Art Gallery in Sydney Australia. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Bringing some of the best portraits in the country to the Tweed is something the Archibald Prize 2020 organisers are proud to offer to regional art enthusiasts.

The popular art exhibition is now on display at the Tweed Regional Gallery until March 7, showcasing some of the top portrait artists in the country.

Director at the Art Gallery of NSW Dr Michael Brand said the Archibald Prize offers everyone a chance to understand different viewpoints of our human emotion.

“The Archibald has a particular relevance because it is a national phenomenon,” Dr Brand said.

Director of the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) Dr Michael Brand.

“A high school kid in these regional areas can see works of arts by emerging artists.

“It’s important for everyone, whether you’re a high school student or lifelong learner to be in tune with what artists of our moment are painting.

“It’s providing contemporary art to broader audience.”

Dr Brand said artists like Lennox Head artist Angus Mr McDonald, whose portrait of refugee, journalist and writer Behrouz Boochani was named People’s Choice, highlight how relevant regional artists are to the recording of history.

“Regional artists aren’t living in a vacuum or a time warp, (Mr McDonald’s) portrait is the most political in the whole exhibition,” Dr Brand said.

“You stand in front of a painting; you learn these little stories of very different people.

“Artists are really interesting Australians, they’re people who spend time thinking the world.

“There are 55 paintings in the show, that’s 55 Aussies you meet through painting.

“There’s everything from tiny intimate portrait, abstracted portraits, sympathetic and sensitive portraits to political portraits.”

The Archibald Prize 2020 will be exhibited at the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre, 2 Mistral Rd South Murwillumbah, from January 22 to March 7.

The Young Archie competition, featuring young artists from across parts of the Northern Rivers and Gold Coast, will be on show simultaneously.

The Archibald is a ticketed event; details here.