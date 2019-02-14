Arakwal welcome promised support for cultural centre

IN the run up to March state election Labor has committed a future Daley Governmet to investing $100,000 for the long awaited Arakwal Cultural Centre Masterplan near Tallow Beach in Byron Bay.

Arakwal Board General Manger Sharon Sloane said Labor's commitment was very welcome.

"A very important part of this project for the Arakwal is to create jobs on country,” Ms Sloane said. "Unfortunately Byron is a very expensive place to live as everybody knows and a big part of bringing everybody back is jobs.

Labor Candidate for Ballina, Asren Pugh, said: "Labor has a proud history of supporting the Arakwal people and helping deliver local jobs, including through the joint management of Cape Byron. This centre will create more jobs and ensure the Arakwal see some benefits from the local tourism boom”.

"Cultural tourism is a growing industry and this centre will let visitors to our community learn and experience the rich heritage of local First Nations people.”

"Since the first land claims in the 1990s, this Cultural Centre has just been a dream for the Arakwal people. Labor is stumping up the funds to make this dream a reality.”

Labor spokesperson for Regional Development and Aboriginal Affairs, David Harris, said: "The Centre will be a shot in the arm for the local economy and provide sustainable jobs.”

The Arakwal Cultural Centre is a key link in the Cape Byron Masterplan precinct.