Apply now for paid parking permits

Bangalow proposed parking.
Residents in villages close to Bangalow will be offered the opportunity to buy an E permit when paid parking is introduced on January 1 next year.

People living in Clunes, Newrybar, Rosebank, Nashua, Brooklet, Booyong and Repentance Creek will be able to apply for an E permit because many people use Bangalow as their primary place to do business.

Byron Shire Council's director of infrastructure services, Phil Holloway, said the introduction of pay parking will improve the turnover of parking spaces which is good for local business.

"Council recognises that Bangalow borders the Ballina and Lismore Shires and some people, who regularly use the village to shop, go to the post office or attend medical appointments may be affected when pay parking is introduced," he said.

"These people will be able to apply to buy an E permit for $55/year and I urge anyone who has questions about this to contact our customer service staff."

All residents of Bangalow who don't currently have parking permits are urged to buy an E permit now to avoid the last minute Christmas holiday rush.

E permits apply to pay parking across the whole of Byron Shire, so if you already have one for Byron Bay you do not need to purchase a permit for Bangalow. People who have a Disability Parking Permit, or a blue Centrelink card are eligible for a free E permit.

"Bangalow is a popular stop for visitors to the Byron Shire and finding a parking spot is often difficult particularly on the weekends and holiday," Mr Holloway said.

"Pay parking also presents a unique opportunity for the community where the revenue raised will go straight back into the town by way of projects and infrastructure."

For more information about pay parking in Bangalow contact 6626 7000 or go to our website www.byron.nsw.gov.au.

Lismore Northern Star

