Menu
Login
Australia’s Northern Territory slogan, ‘CU in the NT’. Picture: NT Official
Australia’s Northern Territory slogan, ‘CU in the NT’. Picture: NT Official
Offbeat

Hollywood style CU in the NT sign to light up Darwin

1st Apr 2019 12:00 PM

DARWIN will be lit up with a huge 'Hollywood' style CU in the NT sign.

The 12m high signage will become an iconic sight as visitors fly into or drive into Darwin.

An application has been lodged with Darwin council to have the signage erected on Evolution building

The application states the signage will be lit up at night - simultaneously providing a beacon to pilots that they have arrived in the Territory.

"Like Uncle Sams, the CU in the NT sign will become an iconic Darwin treasure," the application read.

The proponents say they hope to get an NT Government Turbocharging Tourism grant to make it happen

A council spokesperson remained tight lipped as to who the developer was and would not say how the councillors who voted against the slogan being at council markets had reacted to the news.

More Stories

april fools cu in the nt darwin hollywood northern territory sign

Top Stories

    Council reacts to Bruns illegal campers and doof party

    Council reacts to Bruns illegal campers and doof party

    News VANPACKERS and illegal bush camps are proliferating in and around this once quiet seaside town

    Here's the season's best

    Here's the season's best

    News What's best at local farmer's markets?

    Get a head start for Byron2Bruns Run

    Get a head start for Byron2Bruns Run

    News Byron2Bruns Beach run early bird entries

    Sand returning to Clarkes

    Sand returning to Clarkes

    News Byron's shifting sands