Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.
Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.
Environment

Appealing new idea for banana-based bags

Zizi Averill
2nd Dec 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PACKAGING made from agricultural waste may sound bananas, but researchers have discovered a way that could solve two industrial waste problems in one.

Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.

Associate Professor Jayashree Arcot said only 12 per cent of the plant was used by the industry - the fruit - while the rest was discarded after harvest.

By taking the layered, fleshy trunk of the plant, drying it into a powder and then processing it into a product similar to baking paper, she said the final product could be used for shopping bags or meat and fruit trays.

agricultural research agricultural waste bananas biodegradable industrial waste plastics recycling unsw
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The NSW towns listed in the ‘Sh*t Towns of Australia’ book

        The NSW towns listed in the ‘Sh*t Towns of Australia’ book

        Offbeat The pair behind a controversial Facebook page that exposes the country’s sh*ttest towns have immortalised some of the worst offenders in a book.

        Saving local native trees

        Saving local native trees

        News Byron Shire Chemical Free Landcare Group will be hosting workshops and tree...

        Tweed Heads murder victim: ‘Funny, eccentric, intelligent’

        premium_icon Tweed Heads murder victim: ‘Funny, eccentric, intelligent’

        Crime Jason Ellis is still struggling to come to terms with the senseless death of his...

        Byron beauty queen talks vision of world peace

        Byron beauty queen talks vision of world peace

        News Byron based Miss World talks world peace with parliamentarians in Canberra