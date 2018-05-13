Appeal to keep dunes pesticides free

THE Byron Shire Chemical Free Landcare group has appealed for help to keep pesticides out of the sand dunes at New Brighton Beach.

With contractors scheduled on the site soon, the group has called out to locals to commit to becoming land carers and keep the dunes weed free.

"Council has told us that if all the bitou bush from the chemical-free site at New Brighton isn't done by June 30, the site will be sprayed with synthetic herbicides,” project co-ordinator Nadia de Souza Pietramale said.

"I can't really understand the hurry, as we have been working with bitou bush since 2010. However, I understand the council itself will be fined if work isn't completed.

"We fully understand the need to comply with the law and support council staff in doing so, but the law itself is contradictory in that it justifies polluting the environment with herbicides in the name of conservation.

"The good news is that Byron Shire Council has approved a contract for chemical-free bush regenerators to finish the work.

"But we need community help. Bush regenerator contractors will be on New Brighton from 1-5pm on June 12.

"We are asking Ocean Shores locals who would like to help out, as it will require follow-up work for three years. We can provide training.

"Please meet us at the first curve, on the left, at North Head Road. Park your car and walk into the beach. The site is towards the south and you will see us on the dunes.”

Anyone who can help should wear boots, a long-sleeved shirt and long pants, a hat, gloves and bring water.

Tools and a first aid kit will be provided. No prior knowledge is needed as the group will teach you not only the techniques used but the strategies implemented for chemical-free bush regeneration.

For more information, go to byronshirechemical freelandcare.org.