Appeal to find family of critically injured crash man

SERIOUS CONDITION: Robert Crawford was injured in a traffic crash on Tuesday in Rockhampton. He is in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Contributed

ROBERT Ian Crawford is lying in the Intensive Care Unit in Rockhampton hospital with no family by his side.

The man of unknown age was severely injured in a two-vehicle accident in Rockhampton's CBD on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Bolsover and Stanley streets.

Due to the drastic impact, Robert had to be cut out of the vehicle and he was in a critical condition at the scene.

A Rockhampton hospital spokesperson confirmed yesterday he was in a serious but stable condition.

It is understood he has life threatening head and chest injuries and he is possibly on life support.

With no record of family, friend Dylan Krauss, is on a crusade to try and find his next of kin.

Dylan met Robert at a caravan park in Rockhampton around six months ago, where they were both living at the time.

They struck up a friendship, although Dylan described Robert as the most "quietest and shyest person he had ever met".

"He was the type of person who was struggling enough himself, he would give me a $20 voucher from Salvos," Dylan said.

"To see him alone now is quite depressing, he 's not in a good way."

Dylan has been sharing images of Robert over social media, in an effort to try and locate any family or persons that know him.

EMERGENCY services are working quickly to free a driver from a car who is "heavily entrapped" at a busy south Rockhampton intersection. The patient became trapped after a three vehicle traffic crash on the intersection of Stanley and Bolsover St. Vanessa Jarrett

Many people have come forward to Dylan, however no biological connections have been made.

It is possible he has family in Mackay, as someone contacted Dylan said she may have met him years ago and they are linked in a family tree.

It is not known if he has children.

"I have had old work colleagues ringing up saying he was an isolated person," Dylan said.

"I just want to help him."

If anyone knows Robert Crawford, contact PoliceLink on 131 444.