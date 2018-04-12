Apollo to cast his spell over Bachelor in Paradise

Apollo Jackson will star in the TV series Bachelor in Paradise. Supplied by Channel 10.

FANS have been waiting for weeks to see Apollo Jackson appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

The wait is finally over, with the hunky magician ready to set hearts aflutter when he enters the group dating fray on Sunday night.

Ten's reality spin-off follows past contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they meet and mingle at a tropical resort in Fiji.

During Sophie Monk's recent season of The Bachelorette, Apollo shot to fame as the dating show's nice guy.

Within a month of his final episode airing - he finished second runner-up behind Jarrod Woodgate and publican Stu Laundy - Apollo accepted an offer to go on Paradise.

So how is Apollo, who's about to launch his own YouTube series Apollo's Odyssey, still single and why is he going back on TV?

"Originally it wasn't something I was even looking at. Everything was pretty fresh with The Bachelorette," he says.

"I've got an open heart and an open mind. The best-case scenario is I meet someone there I click with and fall in love. It's speed dating on an island so it will be crazy."

There's guaranteed to be at least one person happy to see Apollo when he arrives.

"I was really happy Apollo came back," host Osher Gunsberg says.

"He's just a great guy, such a sweet man, and a really good human being."

Gunsberg believes he'll be hot property with the women, and respected amongst the blokes.

"What more do you want? He's a guy who is just built from earlobe to ankle, he is a very talented musician, an extremely talented magician, a very thoughtful man and he's a horse whisperer," he says.

"You just feel better being around him... he's a real solid guy with a great set of values."

Bachelor in Paradise continues on Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.