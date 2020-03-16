Menu
COMMEMORATIONS CANCELLED: The acting president of RSL NSW has announced all public Anzac Day commemorations around the state have been cancelled.: Pictures is president of the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch, Dick Wills, (left) laying a wreath at last year’s service in Ballina.
News

Anzac Day services cancelled across NSW

Graham Broadhead
16th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
RSL NSW has announced all public Anzac Day commemorations around the state have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Apart from the health issues, acting state president, Ray James, also cited the potential financial risks to RSL sub-branches considering the penalties which now apply to gatherings of more than 500 people.

Mr James said the “risk to vulnerable people during the current health situation is simply too high for these events to continue in their traditional format.”

“Given the significant concerns around the spread of COVID-19, it would be irresponsible to allow such large gatherings as we see each year on Anzac Day (April 25) to go ahead,” he said.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“The RSL has a responsibility to act in the best interests of veterans and the general public.

“In these uncertain times, we must follow the advice of medical experts and do everything we can to protect the community.”

He also said the decision was recognition of the penalties linked to events of more than 500 people, and the potential exposure to RSL sub-branches.

“This acknowledges the fact that most Anzac Day events are open to all members of the community and therefore have the potential to attract crowds of over 500 people,” he said.

“Anzac Day as a marker of our respect and admiration for Anzac’s past and present will still be observed.

“Exactly what form this will take will be different from previous years.

“But as custodians of commemoration, the RSL will still honour the service and sacrifice of our brave servicemen and women.

“In these challenging times, we will remember them.”

He said there would be further updates on other Anzac Day-related activities, including fundraising, in the coming days.

