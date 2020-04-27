Menu
Jessica Trevithick with her father Richard Mayne, 94. Richard quietly laid a wreath at the Brunswick Heads cenotaph to mark Anzac Day.
News

Anzac Day as vital as ever for this 94-year-old veteran

Liana Turner
27th Apr 2020 12:55 PM
NOT being able to mark Anzac Day with a service has been a difficult reality for many this year.

But 94-year-old Richard Mayne still took the time to quietly lay a wreath in Brunswick Heads on Saturday morning.

His daughter, Jessica Trevithick, said Mr Mayne used to march at the service and more recently, would be driven in a vehicle as part of the march.

She said it hit hard when he learnt there could be no such service this year due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

Mr Mayne was just 17 when he signed up for the Navy during World War II.

Being so young, he had his father sign him up.

Mr Mayne, who grew up in Broken Hill, served as a stoker and spent time in Papua New Guinea, said it was still important for him to mark Anzac Day.

His family had previous military connections, including in World War I.

While he doesn’t like to t talk too much about his time, Ms Trevithick said her father helped to take wounded soldiers out of that area, but also witnessed great loss from sickness. Mr Mayne suffered for years with the impacts of malaria, she said.

Ms Trevithick welcomed the fact people were still marking Anzac Day in different ways this year.

Navy veteran Richard Mayne, 94. Richard quietly laid a wreath at the Brunswick Heads cenotaph to mark Anzac Day.
“We can’t forget,” she said.

“We have hardly any World War II veterans left now.

“Each generation and all these wars, it’s hard.

“When we look at the first and second world wars, those guys really suffered.

“They were starving they had no food and they had to go on a march through the jungles and everything.”

She said her father’s “strong faith in God” had helped through some of those more challenging times.

Mr Mayne’s wife, Anita, said her husband’s ship was involved in delivering supplies to Papua New Guinea and picking up soldiers who were to return.

Mr Mayne tuned in to the live stream of the national service from the Australian War Memorial before laying a wreath at the Brunswick Heads cenotaph on Saturday morning.

