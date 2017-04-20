Anzac Day across Byron Shire

Mullumbimby
4am: Rededication of the refurbished Cenotaph.
4.30am: Dawn service.
5am: Breakfast in the Ex-services Club for all present.
10am: Marchers begin to gather on New City Rd near the Railway Station.
10.45am: Anzac Day March commences - New City Rd, Argyle St, Station St, Burringbar St, Dalley St to Cenotaph.
11.15am: Anzac Day Service begins.
11.45am: Retire to Ex-services Club.
Noon: Finger food served for all present. Afternoon (no set time) Two Up.
Byron Bay
5.30am: Dawn Memorial Service.
6.15am: Breakfast at the Services Club.
9.32am: FA 18 Fly over.
10am: Assemble for main march with march off at 10.30am.
11am: Service commences at the Memorial Gates. MCs will be Neve Kelly and Luca Bisogni from Byron Bay High School. The guest speaker will be Reverend Graeme Davis OAM CSM.
12.30pm: Luncheon at the Services Club. The cost for the luncheon will be $20 per person.
Bangalow
10.40am: March forms up outside Bangalow Hotel.
11am: Outdoor Service at the Bangalow RSL Hall. The guest speaker is RAF Group Captain Dr David Scott.
Noon: There will be a Lions Club barbecue lunch with all welcome. Gold coin donation.
2pm: Two Up at Bangalow Hotel.
Brunswick Heads/Billinudgel
5am: Dawn Service. please assemble at 4.50am for the march to the cenotaph then march around streets of Brunswick Heads.
5.45am: Breakfast for local school children who take part in march. Barbecue for members and guests for small fee.
Two Up
Noon: Byron Bay Bowling Club Two up on the green.
1pm: Suffolk Park Hotel will be holding Two Up on the deck.
