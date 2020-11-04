Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pet parrot saves man from house fire.
Pet parrot saves man from house fire.
News

‘Anton! Anton!’ Pet parrot saves man from house fire

by Elise Williams, Nathan Edwards
4th Nov 2020 8:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A fire has completely destroyed a home in Kangaroo Point overnight, while a resident was lucky to have survived only thanks to his squawking pet parrot Eric.

Emergency services were called to the well-involved fire at the Salstone St home just before 2am.

Fire has completely destroyed a home at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Alison Conway
Fire has completely destroyed a home at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Alison Conway

It took four fire fighting crews an hour and a half to contain the blaze, which was declared under control just after 2.30am.

Police and paramedics also attended the incident, however no one required medical assistance.

The only resident of the home, Anton Nguyen, said he'd only woken thanks to the alarming squawks of his pet parrot.

"I heard a bang and Eric - my parrot - he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke," he told ABC.

"I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames.

"And so I've grabbed my bag and took off and bolted downstairs."

 

Fire investigators will this morning return to the home, which remains a crime scene, to determine how the blaze was started.

Originally published as 'Anton! Anton!' Pet parrot saves man from house fire

More Stories

editors picks house fire parrot

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Can water tanks prevent the need for a dam at Dunoon?

        Premium Content Can water tanks prevent the need for a dam at Dunoon?

        News MAYOR says he wants more information on water storage options before deciding on a long-term strategy.

        $2.9M overhaul proposed for North Coast motel

        Premium Content $2.9M overhaul proposed for North Coast motel

        Business Revamp would include extra guest rooms, new pool, restaurant/bar

        Border ban loophole allows Sydney locals to take advantage

        Border ban loophole allows Sydney locals to take advantage

        Health How Byron Bay is becoming a hotspot for Sydneysiders

        Surfer flown to hospital for urgent treatment after accident

        Premium Content Surfer flown to hospital for urgent treatment after accident

        News THE surfer was initially taken to a local hospital but has been transferred...