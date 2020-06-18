Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A national bus tour promoting anti-vaccination theories will begin in July with hundreds of people coming along, despite being branded as harmful.
A national bus tour promoting anti-vaccination theories will begin in July with hundreds of people coming along, despite being branded as harmful.
Health

Anti-vaxxers promise 'horror stories' as they kick off tour

by KAITLYN HUDSON-O’FARRELL
18th Jun 2020 6:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hundreds of NSW families have signed up to join a national anti-vaxxer bus tour which has been slammed as "concerning" and "irresponsible" by the Australian Medical Association.

Four hundred people from NSW have registered within a week to share what they claim are their own family "horror stories" about vaccination on "The People's Truth" bus tour which kicks off in mid-July.

The tour has been slammed for claiming to "show that good health does not necessarily come from a needle".

Immediate past president of the AMA Dr Kean-Seng Lim said the tour was "concerning" and undermined immunisation efforts.

Anti-vaxxers will travel through Queensland and NSW on a promotional tour. Picture: Supplied
Anti-vaxxers will travel through Queensland and NSW on a promotional tour. Picture: Supplied

"The benefits of vaccination have been proven over and over again on a worldwide basis," Dr Lim said. "A lot of the anti-vax movement is based on rumours and untruths … any process which increases the misinformation out there is harmful to our society."

The first stop will be in the conspiracy theory hotbed of NSW's Northern Rivers, where fierce local protests saw plans for 5G mobile phone towers scrapped by Byron Bay Council.

Dr Lim said the movement could spark a "concerning" drop in vaccination rates and called a packed bus tour in the latter stages of the COVID-19 pandemic ­"irresponsible".

Originally published as Anti-vaxxers promise horror stories as they kick off a bus tour

anti-vaxxers editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $220 million dam slated for Northern Rivers

        premium_icon $220 million dam slated for Northern Rivers

        News DETAILS of a possible Dunoon Dam have been unveiled ahead of today’s Rous County Council meeting.

        5 big projects to secure our future water supply

        premium_icon 5 big projects to secure our future water supply

        News New dam, recycled water projects, desalination plant on the table

        ‘Monoculture’ turned to diverse habitat in hinterland

        premium_icon ‘Monoculture’ turned to diverse habitat in hinterland

        Environment “Some of our more threatened ecosystems (are) really on the edge.”

        Some hope for guava hit by ‘ferocious’ disease

        premium_icon Some hope for guava hit by ‘ferocious’ disease

        Environment IT’S suffered an “unprecedentedly” swift decline since being hit by a...