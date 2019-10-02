Menu
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.
Health

Why graphic photos on smoke packs no longer shock addicts

by Robyn Wuth
2nd Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

Researchers want health warnings printed on each and every cigarette as the shocking, graphic images printed on packets aren't convincing smokers to quit.

A new Queensland study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.

James Cook University's Aaron Drovandi, who led the research, said images of black lungs, rotten teeth and cancerous mouths on cigarette packaging have lost their shock value.

cigarettes health research smoking

