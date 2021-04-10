Anthony Seibold: ‘I had some really dark days’

Anthony Seibold went from Dally M Coach of the Year to being driven out of the game by vicious internet trolls.

It was a nightmare for both him and his family but now he has revealed how he has emerged from that dark place - and how he wants to help others as an ambassador for mental health organisation Readiness.

"The toll of the constant online abuse I faced last year was debilitating, not just for me but also for my family. I had some really dark days," Seibold said.

Anthony Seibold is the former Brisbane Broncos coach. Picture: Peter Wallis

The rumours circulated by the trolls claimed he had slept with partners of his players, taken cocaine and that his wife had left him.

"I wasn't even on social media when all the trolling was happening, so the nasty messages were passed onto me by people I knew," he told The Saturday Telegraph.

"It was a really extreme time and it was extremely challenging.

"It really hit me hard, but that's all in the past now and I'm moving on and moving forward. I am trying to make a positive out of a really nasty situation.

"Now, I have strategies in place that I can easily call on and I actively prioritise my mental

health. I check in with myself daily, I meditate, and I try to be more present.

"I can also recognise negative self-talk and know how to cut it off before it gets too bad.

"We go to the gym to get fit and have no problem going to the doctor when we have a cold,

but we don't work on our mental health. We don't schedule in mindfulness like we do work

meetings.

"This is why I am working with Readiness - to encourage all Australians to be proactive

when it comes to their mental health, and to prioritise education around holistic wellbeing,

whether that be at home, in the workplace or at school."

Anthony Seibold has taken on a role as ambassador for mental health organisation Readiness. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Forced to contact police and hire cybercrime investigators in the hope of exposing the culprits who fabricated the "disgusting" rumours, Seibold said people should consider the impact of what they shared on social media.

The father-of-three said it was with the help of former Footy Show host Erin Molan that he decided to stand up to the online bullies and rally for change.

"A positive from this situation is that we will begin to see changes with Australia's proposed cyber bullying laws," he said.

"It's a really great start in making real change and difference so others don't have to experience online abuse or cyber bullying.

"I don't think I would've spoken out about my mental health and bullying if it wasn't for Erin.

"I get it, social media is part of modern society and keeps us up to date with what is happening.

"But for a student or a person who is being bullied … the current legislation in some ways has been archaic."

Anthony Seibold is pushing for legislative change when it comes to cyber bullying. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

He wants to see changes that will make people accountable for their comments and bullying.

"If you were being harassed online, whether it be school or in the workplace, the legislation will have the power to find the people who are trolling and bullying you," he said.

"One of the challenges working or studying from home is that you can feel isolated. You need to have connection with others, self-reflection is important and how you're feeling. The thing I love about Readiness is that you actually reflect on how you're feeling.

"And we all need someone to speak to, and if you feel like there is only one way out then it's important we have strategies in place to ensure there is a check-in, whether it be in school or a workplace.

"One of the things I learnt as a teacher and as a coach is asking people if they're OK is really important."

Readiness is a digital wellbeing platform aimed at improving mental health - with a focus on workplace-related mental wellbeing and reducing mental health issues experienced by students.

It was co-founded in Melbourne by Gerry Ryan OAM, with former St Kilda football club sports science manager Simon Kearney and technology innovator Paul Francis.

Seibold is now working for the Newcastle Knights in a consultancy position. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

The platform was produced in partnership with Swinburne University's Centre for Mental Health and was launched during the pandemic.

"Mental health is a growing issue in our country, and something that affects almost

everyone at some point in their life," Mr Kearney said.

"Programs like Readiness have been around in professional sport for a long time to help get a good understanding of the holistic health and wellbeing of athletes.

"Now, we're making this technology available to all Australians with the aim of building a healthy future for everyone."

Readiness works by monitoring and managing an employee or student's mental health and physical wellbeing, which are done in a matter of minutes.

The regular assessments cover topics including sleep, nutrition, stress and exercise to provide users with a full and genuine picture of their health and wellbeing.

It then gives users access to personalised solutions and preventive strategies, like courses and tools, to help them proactively manage their mental and physical health and stop issues from spiralling out of control.

Meanwhile Seibold has made a return to the NRL in a new consultancy role at the Newcastle Knights.

"Being a professional coach, 14 of those 15 years were really good and I love the game. And my coaching career was pretty positive," he said.

"Rugby league great Phil Gould rang me and gave me great advice. He told me: 'Don't hide behind the curtain', and now I love working three days a week with the Knights."

"We spend so much time on our physical health and not enough on our mental health."



Originally published as Anthony Seibold: 'I had some really dark days'