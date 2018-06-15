Menu
How to talk about suicide
Anthony Bourdain cremated in France

by NY Post
15th Jun 2018 5:47 AM | Updated: 5:47 AM

TV STAR and chef Anthony Bourdain was cremated in France on Wednesday and his remains will be returned to the United States on Friday, according to a published report.

According to the NY Post, French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigney de Fayel said there was no evidence that Bourdain's death was anything but a suicide, so the cremation was allowed, according to People magazine.

Anthony Bourdain in 2001 when he was the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, in New York. Picture: AP Photo/Jim Cooper
Anthony Bourdain in 2001 when he was the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, in New York. Picture: AP Photo/Jim Cooper

 

"Nothing suggested the involvement of a third person," Mr Rocquigny said.

The celebrity chef, author and TV host killed himself in a hotel room in Kaysersberg this past Friday.

 

Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, the country where he was also cremated. Picture: AP Photo/Jeff Schaeffer
Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, the country where he was also cremated. Picture: AP Photo/Jeff Schaeffer

 

Bourdain, 61, was filming an episode of his popular CNN show "Parts Unknown."

His body was found by his close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert.

 

This story first appeared in the NY Post and is republished with permission.

