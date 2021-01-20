Another roundabout slated for new development

The new Aureus neighbourhood with the Village Centre site marked up.

A new roundabout has been proposed for Aureus Boulevard in Skennars Head.

The work is expected to be undertaken while the road is being constructed.

Aureus Boulevard is the main entry road into the Aureus Estate.

Eton Consulting submitted the proposal to Ballina Shire Council for the project, which includes the roundabout, landscaping and a median within the road, at a cost of $250,000.

The new roundabout within Aureus Boulevard was expected to provide improved traffic management.

The Aureus Estate is located at the corner of The Coast Road and Headlands Drive, Skennars Head in an area of about 34.05 hectares.

The proposed road upgrades will be located within the approved road reserve of Aureus Boulevard; adjacent to the proposed future neighbourhood centre.

The proposed roundabout will be located on the intersection of Aureus Boulevard and Surf Ave and will provide access into the future Neighbourhood Centre.

The layout of the proposed new roundabout for the future Aureus Boulevard in Skennards Head.

The Aureus development was approved by the Northern Region Planning Panel on February 2019 and includes 229 residential lots ranging in size from 451 sqm to 789 sqm for future

dwellings.

This development application seeks approval for the construction of a new 2m central median strip from the first roundabout to the proposed new roundabout within the currently constructed access road which has a 13m wide carriageway within a 22m wide road reserve.

The proposed road upgrade will provide a primary point of access for the proposed Neighbourhood Centre with the location of the new roundabout, while also offering safe pedestrian access and refuge to and from the proposed Neighbourhood Centre and residential

areas to the west.

Future traffic modelling undertaken by TBS Group estimated the development would generate about 5500 vehicle trips a day across the development boundary.

From those trips, about 2300 vehicles a day will be associated with retail or commercial trips between the proposed new neighbourhood centre and areas beyond the main development.

"This will result in approximately 4500 vehicles per day in the primary development access road, when the residential and neighbourhood centre developments are complete, of which approximately 88 per cent will be distributed to and from the Headlands Drive / The Coast Road intersection," documents submitted to council stated.