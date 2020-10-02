Menu
Anna Palmer has launched a surprise bid to follow her mining magnate husband into politics, preparing to stand for a hotly contested seat.
Politics

Another Palmer in bid to enter politics

by Greg Stolz
2nd Oct 2020 12:44 PM
Clive Palmer's wife has launched a surprise bid to follow her mining magnate husband into politics.

Anna Palmer has been endorsed by her husband's United Australia Party to contest the southern Gold Coast seat of Currumbin at the October 31 state election.

She will take on sitting LNP MP Laura Gerber and Labor's Kaylee Campradt in the marginal seat.

Ms Gerber narrowly won the seat in a by-election in March after the sudden retirement of long-serving former Newman Government Tourism Minister Jann Stuckey.

Anna Palmer will stand for the Gold Coast seat of Currumbin for her husband Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Mrs Palmer will try to follow her husband, a former federal MP, into politics.

She said she was standing to 'fight for a better deal for families'.

The Executive of Clive Palmer's United Australia Party has endorsed Mrs Palmer.

"As a mother, I am appalled with how the current Queensland Labor government is treating families,'' Mrs Palmer said.

"The Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young have shown no compassion or common sense during this pandemic.

Embattled businessman Clive Palmer leaves the Federal Court after giving evidence at the public examination of the collapse of Queensland Nickel. Photo: Claudia Baxter
"We have seen their true colours in the heartless treatment of Queenslanders, barring family members from hospital visits and attending funerals when there has been no sound medical grounds to do so.

"Meanwhile movie stars and celebrities appear free to move as they please. The double standards being shown by the Queensland Labor government are a disgrace.

Originally published as Another Palmer in bid to enter politics

anna palmer clive palmer queensland elections 2020

