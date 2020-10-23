Another horror smash on our local roads
THERE has been another horror smash on our local roads this afternoon.
Early reports indicate several people have been injured in a head on accident involving two cars at Upper Orara.
It occurred at around 5.30pm on the Upper Orara Way, about 5km west of the Karangi General Store and involved a red Kia SUV and a silver Corolla.
It is understood that two women and a boy have been injured and treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene.
The women have suffered leg and upper body injuries.
It comes less than a week after a shocking single-car accident near Dorrigo.
A seven-year-old girl was trapped for some time in the mangled wreckage.
The 28-year-old driver has since been charged with a string of offences in relation to the accident.
It prompted a desperate plea from Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman to take care on the road.
"People are driving cars and killing themselves. People are killing passengers, killing family members.
"A motor vehicle is a dangerous weapon."
More details on the Upper Orara accident to come