Another COVID-19 case in Mackay as health staff ‘threatened’

MACKAY health care workers have been vilified and threatened while wearing their uniforms out in public, Health Minister Steven Miles has claimed.

Mr Miles called out the shocking behaviour while speaking to Mackay media after visiting staff at the Mackay Base Hospital.

"I have heard first-hand from nurses and midwives and other health staff that out in the Mackay community they have been vilified, they have been threatened, they have been treated abhorrently," Mr Miles said.

"I want to call on every Queenslander, if you see someone out and about in a Queensland Health uniform, they're our heroes, they are people who go to work everyday to take care of us.

"So thank them - don't yell at them."

Overnight there were 39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Queensland, bringing the state total to 873.

Queensland Health Steven Miles and Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young visiting the Mackay Base Hospital. Picture: Tony Martin

Eight of those cases have been moved to intensive care units in Queensland hospitals.

One of the new cases is in the Mackay region, bringing the region's total to 12 confirmed cases so far.

Nine of those are considered active and three are being treated in hospital.

Mr Miles said of the 863 quarantine notices issued so far in the Mackay Hospital and Health Service region, 480 of those were currently active.

He confirmed more than 50,000 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted across the state.

It was today announced that MHHS could expect to receive a $70 million share of the State Government's $1.2 billion coronavirus health package.

This would be used to expand fever clinics, intensive care wards and emergency departments and put more paramedics on the region's roads.