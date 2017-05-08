Another classic Byron Bay Winter Whales fundraiser

EXPERIENCE COUNTS: Clive Condie (86) from Mullumbimby and Berenice Lancaster (75) from Byron Bay were the most experienced swimmers in this year's Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic.

AROUND nine hundred swimmers signed on for last weekend's 30th anniversary Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic and Byron Bay Mitre 10 Mini Swim.

Perfect conditions for the Ocean Swim Classic made for a fast race with leading women's swimmer Kiah Merton from Robina and male Blair Dale from Mooloolaba completing the 2.2 kim swim from Watego to Main Beach in 26:03 and 25:43 respectively.

But the day belonged to the events most experienced male and female competitors Clive Condie (86) and Berenice Lancaster (75) were the most senior competitors in this year's event with Clive's name now inscribed on the inaugural Bill Ringland Perpetual Shield awarded each year to the events most senior competitor.

Berenice quoted the late Mr Ringland, who competed in his last swim at the age of 91, saying: "If your feet hit the sand at the end of the race then you are doing alright."

The event is organised by the Winter Whales and supervised by Byron Bay Surf Club and Ballina Marine Rescue. Whales President Peter Bennett thanks all the community organisations that pitched in on the day including the local Swimming Club, Byron Bay Lennox Junior Footballers, Byron Bay Scouts, Rainbow Dragons Abreast, Camp Quality and the St John's Ambulance.

- Full race results are available at: www.byronbay oceanswimclassic.com.au