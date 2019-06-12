Another classic BK comp

TOTAL PRO: Winner of the Men's Division of the BK Connor O'Leary a former WSL competitor.

TOTAL PRO: Winner of the Men's Division of the BK Connor O'Leary a former WSL competitor. Contributed

THE 44th BK Surf Classic took place last weekend at Broken Head in near perfect conditions with three days worth of off-shore winds and good size swell.

This year was our biggest event ever with nearly 180 competitors from all over NSW and Queensland, with one notable competitor standing out- Connor O'Leary a former WSL competitor.

Connor competed throughout the three days winning every one of his heats and going on to win the $5,000 Men's Open final.

Throughout the event Connor conducted himself as the total professional always ready to be in photos and sign autographs.

The Boardriders were proud to have Connor in our event and wish him all the best for the coming year in his efforts to re-qualify for the World Tour.

Forecast leading up to the BK left organisers nervous with predications for easterly winds and consistent rain. Instead we got the exact opposite with perfect off-shore days and warm conditions and no rain.

Dimity Stoyle took out the $3000 Open Women's final with second place going to Kobie Enright. All first place getters in the Willsy X Groms received cash with more than $17,000 in cash prizes given to surfers who competed as well as prizes.

REPRESENT: Boardriders' Touma Cameron and Duke Wrencher. Contributed

Locally our best competitors were Duke Wrencher who was second in the 16 and under and third in the 14 and under along with Touma Cameron with a third in 16 and under.

Special congratulations go to two of our youngest competitors with Leihani Zoric winning the girls 10 and under with Henley Smith a close second.

Thanks go to our local sponsors for their enormous support and the Byron Bay Boardriders Members who helped out through the event and without who the event would not be possible.

We look forward to next year's event being even bigger and better.