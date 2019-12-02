Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Horse racing generic photograph.
Horse racing generic photograph.
News

Another charged out of Ben Currie investigation

Peter Hardwick
by
2nd Dec 2019 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged in relation to an ongoing investigation into champion horse trainer Ben Currie has appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Anthony Raymond Stephens, 25, made a brief appearance alongside his solicitor Brad Skuse, of David Burns Lawyers, on a charge of "fraud to the value of at least $100,000" as the charge read.

He was not required to enter any plea to the charge and Mr Skuse asked that a condition of his client's bail in that he had to report to police once a week be removed.

Magistrate Robbie Davies said the charge appeared to read fraud to the value of between $30,000 and $100,000, pointing to seriousness.

However, Mr Davies acceded to the request and removed the reporting condition and remanded Stephens on bail with his case adjourned to February 3 next year.

Police claim Currie had engaged in "systematic fraudulent behaviour" from November 2016 to March this year having sourced "unregulated horse supplement designed to enhance race performance" by circumventing current testing methods.

Currie, 28, and co-accused David John Litzow, 41, also remain on bail and have not as yet had to plead to charges.

ben currie editors picks fraud horse racing magistrates court toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tiny houses a big asset

        premium_icon Tiny houses a big asset

        News Mobile homes open doors for new renters and retirees.

        Survival rate for koalas rescued from fires 'not good'

        premium_icon Survival rate for koalas rescued from fires 'not good'

        News Fires are taking a huge toll on local koalas, but you can help

        The NSW towns listed in the ‘Sh*t Towns of Australia’ book

        The NSW towns listed in the ‘Sh*t Towns of Australia’ book

        Offbeat Find out if your town made the sh*ttest towns book.

        Saving local native trees

        Saving local native trees

        News Byron Shire Chemical Free Landcare Group will be hosting workshops and tree...