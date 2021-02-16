Another blow to business as popular event cancelled

The Lennox Head business community will once again miss out on the financial boost of bringing people to the seaside town after the annual Love Lennox Festival has been scrapped for a second year.

The Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Committee announced on social media on Monday it had decided to not move forward with plans to host the met recently to consider Love Lennox festival in 2021.

The festival had been cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and it seems ongoing public health orders have once again forced the committee to pull the pin on the popular event.

“We understood the disappointment at the need to cancel the 2020 event due to COVID-19, given the role of Love Lennox in driving visitation, promoting local business and promoting community engagement,” the statement read.

Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce President and festival organiser Zain Peart during the 2019 Love Lennox Festival.

“Whilst the Chamber was keen to try to revive the event for 2021, we ultimately had to consider three things:

“The current COVID-19 rules that apply to major festivals and events in NSW would severely restrict our ability to host a successful event, and add substantial logistic and health challenges to business, visitors and hosts.

“The nationwide roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine is likely to take until close to the end of 2021, meaning there will continue to be restrictions and rules applied to events like Love Lennox for the rest of the year.

“As we saw in 2020, the rules continue to change depending on the health circumstances – and this makes difficult our ability to plan any event of scale with certainty.

“As a result, we unfortunately don’t believe it will be possible to host Love Lennox in 2021.”

GREAT VIBE: A Volksawgen Kombi van was on display at the northern entrance to the Love Lennox Festival, which had a great vibe in 2019.

The decision comes only weeks after Ballina Shire Council opposed plans to bring the World Surf League competition to Lennox over the Easter break.

The committee said the difficult decision to scrap this year’s Love Lennox event will impact local businesses but it hoped other options to bring future events to the region could still be explored.

“As much as we’ve been blessed locally to be spared the worst effects of COVID-19 so far, our capacity to host an event is still governed by national and state protocols,” the statement read.

“We know this is a difficult decision for local businesses that love to showcase their terrific food, wine, retail and entertainment.

“Having said that, the Chamber will be looking to find ways to support local businesses throughout 2021 and explore other opportunities to promote what makes Lennox Head so unique.”