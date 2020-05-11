Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Another aged care resident dies after recovering from virus

by Natalie Wolfe
11th May 2020 12:36 PM

Another Newmarch House resident has died overnight after recovering from coronavirus.

Anglicare, which runs the western Sydney nursing home, confirmed the death this morning.

Dozens of infections and 17 deaths have been linked to the aged care facility.

While the resident had previously tested positive for coronavirus they had returned two negative tests before their death.

coronaviruspromo

 

The death comes a day after a 92-year-old woman became the 17th person from Newmarch House to die.

Fay Rendoth, a great-grandmother, died on Friday night from an "unrelated illness" after recovering from coronavirus.

Australia has recorded 6942 cases of COVID-19, with 3054 in New South Wales, 1494 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 552 in Western Australia, 227 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 97.

More Stories

aged care facilities coronavirus editors picks newmarch house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State’s plan for a virus outbreak

        State’s plan for a virus outbreak

        Education The NSW Premier has warned parents to prepare themselves for school closures, outlining what will happen if there is a COVID-19 outbreak at schools.

        How council won battle against seniors living project

        premium_icon How council won battle against seniors living project

        Council News THE developer wanted to expand its Ballina site with 75 new dwellings.

        Rescue helicopter CEO breaks down the mission numbers

        premium_icon Rescue helicopter CEO breaks down the mission numbers

        News THE vital service has flown more than 10,000 missions since 1982

        Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

        premium_icon Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

        News NRMA confirmed petrol prices are coming down in parts of the Northern Rivers, but...