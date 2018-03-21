Menu
Annette Mason inquest to hear from dozens of witnesses

Annette Mason. She was found dead in November 1989. Contributed
John Weekes
by

THE death of Toowoomba teen Annette Mason will be examined at an inquest starting on July 30.

On Monday, the Coroners Court heard the inquest was expected to take a fortnight and involve about 46 witnesses.

It will establish, among other things, if anybody should be charged for Mason's murder or manslaughter.

The 15-year-old was found dead in a Toowoomba home in November, 1989.

Investigations have continued over the decades but nobody has been charged over her death.

In December, State Coroner Terry Ryan re-opened the inquest. -NewsRegional

Topics:  annette mason brisbane court coroner terry ryan inquest state coroner toowoomba crime toowoomba police

The Sunshine Coast Daily

