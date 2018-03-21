Annette Mason inquest to hear from dozens of witnesses

THE death of Toowoomba teen Annette Mason will be examined at an inquest starting on July 30.
On Monday, the Coroners Court heard the inquest was expected to take a fortnight and involve about 46 witnesses.
It will establish, among other things, if anybody should be charged for Mason's murder or manslaughter.
The 15-year-old was found dead in a Toowoomba home in November, 1989.
Investigations have continued over the decades but nobody has been charged over her death.
In December, State Coroner Terry Ryan re-opened the inquest. -NewsRegional
