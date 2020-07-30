Anne teaches Queen to use Zoom in adorable clip

A sweet behind-the-scenes video shared to social media has shown Princess Anne teaching her mum, the Queen, to use Zoom.

The clip shows the 69-year-old showing her 94-year-old mother how to use the virtual meeting app. And it's adorable.

The footage is part of a British documentary to mark Princess Anne's 70th birthday. In the clip Princess Anne asks her mum: "Can you see everybody? You should have six people on your screen."

We've all been there.

Princess Anne teaches the Queen how to use Zoom. Picture: Twitter

The Queen replies: "Yes, well I can see four anyway," to which Princess Anne says, "Actually, you don't need me. You know what I look like!"

At the start of the video, which took place during National Carers' Week in the UK recently, Princess Anne is shown waiting for her mother to enter the call from Windsor Castle.

"It's Tom here," the Queen's Assistant Private Secretary Tom Laing-Baker says as the pair call in. "I'm just going to introduce Her Majesty The Queen."

Princess Anne replies: "Ah, good morning at Windsor," before the Queen replies: "Good morning. I'm very glad to have been able to join you."

NEW: A first look behind the scenes of those royal video calls 💻

Watch how Princess Anne tried to teach her elderly mother about @zoom_us.

But her elderly mother is, err, the Queen.

🎥 A great clip from tomorrow’s documentary ‘Anne: The Princess Royal at 70’ on @itv 9pm 👇 pic.twitter.com/duHzozH2x5 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 28, 2020

Royal fans were quick to praise Princess Anne for her humour after the video was shared on social media.

"Brilliant. Princess Anne is great and it's been lovely watching the Queen zoom during lockdown. Can't wait to watch this," one person wrote.

Another added: "The Princess Royal can be summed up in one word. Splendiferous," while a third person commented: "I truly love Princess Anne - such wit!"

The Queen took part from Windsor Castle. Princess Anne is on the top right. Picture: Twitter

The Queen joined her only daughter on the conference call in June with four carers living across the UK who have been responsible for looking after family during the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking from a sitting room at the castle, the Queen spent 20 minutes listening to the women about their experiences and asking questions about the pressures they face.

Royal watchers were quick to praise Princess Anne’s humour. Picture: Twitter

The Queen on Zoom. Picture: Twitter

During the documentary which airs tonight (local time) in the UK, Princess Anne also commented on social media, saying that while she has taken part in a number virtual calls, they are no substitute for face-to-face meetings.

"With online technology … being in touch is one thing but it's not quite the same," she said.

"The ability to meet people, that's what makes the difference.

Asked about her thoughts on Twitter, the princess was typically frank.

The Queen meets some of the UK's carers via Zoom. Picture: Twitter

"I mean, I know what Twitter is but I wouldn't go anywhere near it if you paid me frankly."

She also shared her thoughts on the global hit TV series The Crown, where she is played by the British actress Erin Doherty.

After discovering that it takes around two hours for stylists to replicate her hairstyle on Doherty, Princess Anne said: "Actually I read an article the other day about The Crown, the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did.

"And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

Originally published as Anne teaches Queen to use Zoom in adorable clip