Faris: Getting implants was ‘f***ing awesome’

ANNA Faris couldn't be happier with the breast implants she got 10 years ago.

"I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce [from Ben Indra], I had just finished House Bunny, and I'd sold another movie, all of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done," she told Women's Health. "It was f***ing awesome. I never, ever thought I'd do something like that."

At the time, Faris, now 41, was divorcing her first husband and was dating Chris Pratt, who would soon become her husband (though they ended up separating last year).

"I always thought plastic surgery was caving in to 'the man', you know?" she told the magazine. "But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini. What would that feel like? I'm still floored that I did it, because I am a staunch feminist. I kept thinking, 'Am I betraying my own gender by doing this?'"

She added: "I wish that we were more supportive of each other. I think that people should be able to do whatever they want, whether it's getting braces, bleaching their hair, getting extensions, getting a boob job, getting vaginal surgery or getting a nose job."

Faris, who announced her split from Pratt in 2017, has been open about her cosmetic procedures in the past, writing in her book Unqualified that around the same time she underwent the breast augmentation, she started getting lip injections.

"One day a bunch of my friends were like, 'Hey, Anna, your lips are getting pretty big.' At that point, I had to wean myself off the injections," she wrote. "I look back at the decision to get injections as a mistake."

Anna Faris features in Women’s Health. Picture: Jeff Lipsky/Women’s Health

This originally appeared in the New York Post and is reproduced with permission.