Angry diner ‘rips kookaburra’s head off’

WARNING: Graphic content

An enraged patron at a pub in Western Australia allegedly ripped the head off a live kookaburra after it pinched some food from his plate on Friday evening.

'Kevin' the kookaburra was well known to staff and regulars at the Parkerville Tavern in Parkerville, 32km east of Perth, for his eating habits - the owners going so far as pinning up a photo of Kevin explaining his tendency to steal customer's food.

"Meet one of locals (he's still out there). He has a love for the Parky Steak Sandwich and fish. He is loathed to buy his own and whenever possible, will sneak up and steal yours," the pub notice said.

"Please be mindful of your precious steak sandwich and meals in the garden and in the meantime, we shall continue our negotiations with this chap in the hope that he learns some table manners."

The RSPCA WA, who had been working with the state's police to investigate the incident, can't prosecute because the bird didn't suffer enough, PerthNow has reported.

Horrified onlookers have recounted how the diner grabbed the bird before swiftly tearing its head off and throwing the body away after it flew down onto the guest's plate.

"Kevin had flown down onto this bloke's plate and the bloke grabbed him," one witness told PerthNow.

"I went 'Oh my god, he's got him' and then he sort of just hesitated for a moment, like seconds, and then put his hands under the table and just ripped his head off.

"The thing that got me is he just threw the bird on the floor, he just ditched it."

The tavern's operators have posted on their Facebook page their disbelief over the "barbaric" attack.

"We are so sorry for those who witnessed this despicable act and whilst for many (especially the children) the memory of seeing such a thing will remain fresh for some time yet, please take comfort in knowing that the whole community is standing against this type of behaviour," they wrote.

"This is not the norm and will not be tolerated."

The post has received over 350 comments and has been shared 205 times by mourning members of the community.

"My heart truly breaks at this despicable act. Our heartfelt condolences to the Parky tavern and community who had to witness this. Rest in peace Kevin. I am proud to be among those who Kevin surprised by swooping in for some steak and chips," one user wrote.

"So sorry to hear of the loss of Kevin, how devastating for the community. I hope that the punishment is severe, RIP Kevin - an Aussie icon," another added.

One couldn't hide their anger at the horrifying attack: "Despicable. To let a beautiful kookaburra get the better of you to the point where you have to heinously attack it is beyond pathetic and weak. Sincere condolences to all at The Parky and to the families in particular the children who unfortunately witnessed it happen …"