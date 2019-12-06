Angry brawl rappers declare war

AN AUSSIE rap group says it's "at war" with the police after two of its members were locked up over a bloody pokie room brawl.

OneFour members Pio "YP" Misa and Dahcell "Celly" Ramos were jailed on Wednesday for four and 10 years respectively over the attack in western Sydney's Rooty Hill last year.

Disturbing CCTV footage, released through the NSW District Court, shows them storming a pub and bashing three men in a pokie room at the Carousel Inn.

It shows them punching and kicking one of the men to the ground before pulling out a hammer and a chair leg to continue the attack - as the victim lies in a pool of his own blood.

The brutal brawl took place at the Carousel Inn pokie room in Rooty Hill. Picture: Supplied

The victim was left lying in a pool of his own blood. Picture: Supplied

The court result on Wednesday means the "drill" group from Mount Druitt in Sydney's far west is now reduced to two members, and OneFour shared an angry rant against law enforcement just hours after sentencing.

"It's war against the feds right now - we tryna get outta the hood. These guys hate seeing us do well and it's a shame but f**k what anyone thinks," they wrote.

Last week, the group announced the cancellation of their national tour after claiming the police put pressure on venues.

Dahcell ‘Celly’ Ramos was jailed for 10 years. Picture: Instagram

Pio ‘YP’ Misa was jailed for four years. Picture: Instagram

They announced the cancellation on social media, suggesting they had been "banned" from playing in their own country.

"Our entire national tour has now been cancelled. Our fans have never caused any issue at our concerts. So why can't you see us perform?" OneFour said on social media.

"Making and performing music is not a crime. And when they tell you you've got to make a better future for yourself why do they want to trap you in your past?"

Aussie rapper Briggs tweeted that the way the group was "being treated is unfair & bullsh**t".

"Let the boys play. Let them thrive and be great," he tweeted.

How are the Police / State Govt powerless to shutdown a White Nationalist / Racist music festival; yet can find the time & means to ruin a show for these ARTISTS and their fans? Let #OneFour play. — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) November 24, 2019

Our entire national tour has now been cancelled. Our fans have never caused any issue at our concerts. So why can’t you... Posted by Onefour on Wednesday, 27 November 2019

The tour cancellation came days after the group's Melbourne and Adelaide shows were cancelled, with the band saying they were "devastated" by the outcome.

"We're devastated that due to issues beyond our control the Adelaide show has now been cancelled," OneFour said.

"There's a bigger issue for us is this continues a pattern of concert cancellations which deny us a platform to perform and single out our fan base.

"To be clear there has been no incident at any of our live concerts and why the band would want or allow that to change for our fans does not make any sense.

OneFour cancelled its entire Aussie tour last week. Picture: YouTube

"Right now our management are trying to sit down with NSW Police to sort this out."

However, the group has boasted of attacking police who try to break up their late-night parties.

In a VICE documentary earlier this year, one member told of how they would hold parties in a suburban garage.

"Everyone from the area would come and it would go off you know," a member said.

"Everyone used to turn on the coppers after the parties were getting shut down - they would just wait for the end and just try and turn on the cops."

The group has also previously claimed that cancellations of their concerts were the result of police putting pressure on venues, but NSW Police have since rejected these claims.

The group has now been reduced to two members. Picture: Instagram

"The NSW Police Force rejects any assertion of a 'censorship strategy' or that officers have been placing improper pressure on venues or promoters to cancel shows," a police spokesman told news.com.au.

"While police provide safety and security advice to venues, promoters, and other stakeholders ahead of major events, the decision as to whether or not an event will proceed lies with the relevant venue.

"We have received correspondence from the group's legal representatives."

- with Ally Foster