Anger over plan for holiday parks in North Coast town

23rd Mar 2017 5:50 AM
REMEMBERANCE PINES: As part of Anzac Day commemorations D'Arcy O'Meara shared the story of the Memorial Pines in North Terrace Park with students from Brunswick Heads Public School. He is seen here with his daughter Kelly Dodd and grandchildren Stella and Spike Dodd.
REMEMBERANCE PINES: As part of Anzac Day commemorations D'Arcy O'Meara shared the story of the Memorial Pines in North Terrace Park with students from Brunswick Heads Public School. He is seen here with his daughter Kelly Dodd and grandchildren Stella and Spike Dodd. Christian Morrow

A RECENT NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust information session sparked community anger over plans for the development of three holiday parks in Brunswick Heads.

With council not due to discuss the plans until early April, Crown Holiday Parks Trust CEO Steve Edmonds moved to reassure locals they were being listened to in regards to future planning.

Elizabeth Warren from the Foreshore Protection Group said the plan, delivered by the NSWCHPT, left those at the March 9 meeting angry and dismayed at the extent to which the parks would be developed.

"They just howled when they saw the plans,” she said.

"And the roof nearly fell in when they saw the layout of the permanent cabins at The Terrace.”

Ms Warren said Byron Shire Council had been effectively sidelined in the process of determining the operational boundaries of the parks.

"A resolution of council was passed last November asking that council be involved in the determination of the plans for the three parks,” Ms Warren. "One of the main issues is the determination of the operational boundaries of all three of the parks.

"Instead on January 17 the NSW Holiday Parks Trust presented their plan as a fait accompli and this was the plan presented to the meeting.”

Council's director of corporate and community services, Mark Arnold said that since the recent public meeting, council had not met to discuss the matter.

"The Brunswick Heads caravan parks and the issue of boundaries will be discussed at the next councillor strategic planning workshop in early April,” he said.

Ms Warren said locals were also concerned at the fate of the Memorial Pines at the Terrace Caravan Park planted after the First World War.

NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust CEO Steve Edmonds said the licenced boundaries have included the foreshore areas for the last three decades.

"Under the Local Government regulation foreshore boundaries have a minimum setback of 3m except for roads that are 10m,” he said.

He said council has been apprised of all the concepts and amendments.

"Ongoing consultation is planned for the future as council is an important stakeholder who represents the voting ratepayers.”

BYRON Bay will celebrate Harmony Day from noon-9pm on Saturday, April 1, with events across the shire.

Council effectively sidelined

