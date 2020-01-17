Prince Andrew ‘to be stripped of security detail’

Prince Andrew has been warned he may be stripped of his security team after a British Government review, in the latest instalment of his fall from grace.

The Duke of York, 59, who was forced into early retirement because of his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, now faces life without around-the-clock security.

The UK Home Office, which deals with the security of the royal family, was considering pulling Prince Andrew's expensive security team.

Scotland Yard did a review at the Home Office's instructions and "conclusions have been reached and recommendations made", according to the London Evening Standard newspaper.

Now the final decision is in the hands of Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, and Prince Andrew, have caused headaches for the Queen. Picture: AP

Any move on Prince Andrew's team would also have implications for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they plan to step back from full-time royal duties.

The overall royal security bill tops almost £100 million ($A189 million) each year.

Prince Andrew's security bill alone comes to about $450,000 a year.

A source told the Evening Standard: "A review was ordered into the protection of HRH The Duke of York once it was announced he was stepping down from royal duties in November.

Those in charge of royal security cannot write a blank cheque for anyone who does not have a public role for the foreseeable future. Round the clock armed protection is very expensive."

Prince Andrew has been exiled from the family over the Epstein family.

He was photographed with his arm around Australian woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was just 17.

Prince Andrew during his train wreck TV interview. Picture: BBC

She claims Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was underage.

The Duke denied her claims in a BBC interview, saying he was at a Pizza Express in Woking on the night in question.

However his interview was a train wreck and Prince Charles pulled the trigger, forcing him to step down to prevent more embarrassment.

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: AP

Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail In August while awaiting new child sex charges, remains under FBI investigation.

Prince Andrew may be called to give evidence about what he knew of his friend's activities.