The crocodile managed to bite the anaconda during an epic battle in the Amazon.
Pets & Animals

Anaconda and crocodile in death fight

10th Sep 2019 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:21 PM

INCREDIBLE pictures show an epic battle between a 9m anaconda and crocodile in the Amazon jungle.

A green anaconda attacked the 1.8m caiman, a type of crocodile, in Pantanal, Brazil after finding it in the swamps of tropical wetland.

The anaconda can be seen wrapping itself around the crocodile, trying to suffocate it and drag it down under the water.

Wildlife photographer Kevin Dooley, 58, was "lucky enough" to capture this extremely intense moment and said he had "never captured anything like this before".

 

 

"I was sitting in a boat having our lunch when this happened. I couldn't believe it all," he said.

"I heard all of this splashing, and when I looked I could see the caiman was suffering. The anaconda just kept strangling the caiman. It had even broken all of the caiman's legs."

The wildlife photographer said he was sitting about 9m away from the animals eating his lunch when he "turned to the right and witnessed an amazing sight".

"It all happened in around eight minutes. I think eventually the anaconda ran out of oxygen and had to let go of the caiman. And at that point, the caiman then bit into the snake," he said.

"But the snake managed to get away and slither out, I think eventually the caiman died."

amazon anaconda animal fight crocodile

