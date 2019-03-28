Menu
Login
Bikini model photobombed by old man at the beach. Picture: Twitter
Bikini model photobombed by old man at the beach. Picture: Twitter
Fashion & Beauty

Bikini model’s sexy shoot photobombed

by Patrick Knox
28th Mar 2019 11:22 AM

This is the moment the glamour of a beachside bikini photoshoot is photobombed to kingdom come - by a portly fella with a protruding paunch.

The mystery man with a bronze tan strolls by with what looks like a mischievous smile beaming across his face, The Sun reported.

Despite the obvious photo shoot, the elderly man decides to enter the frame in perhaps the most brazen photobomb ever.

Meanwhile, the beautiful model strikes various poses in her red bikini, unwittingly doing her thing as the attention is stolen from her curves.

 

The cheerful looking man had no idea what he was walking into (or did he).
The cheerful looking man had no idea what he was walking into (or did he).

 

 

The model continued to do her thing.
The model continued to do her thing.

 

… and there he goes.
… and there he goes.

 

The hilarious spectacle, which happened on an unknown beach, has since gone viral on social media.

The video has now being viewed 18.8 million times.

For many, the elderly gent, resplendent in a pair of tight black budgie smugglers, has become an unlikely folk hero.

Others praise him for hogging the limelight.

One fan, Twitter user Ryan Paisey, dubbed the moment "the greatest photobomb of all time".

"That girl needs to get out of the way so we can check him out!" others joked.

Many went on to ignore the model and praise the man.

"He's sexy."

"Hope I look like that at his age."

"I reckon I can be that girl in summer but usually progress to the gent at the rear by Christmas. They're seasonal and I can recommend both looks."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

editors picks internet photo shoot

Top Stories

    Sand returning to Clarkes

    Sand returning to Clarkes

    News SANDS are shifting back to beach hit hard by cyclone surf

    • 28th Mar 2019 3:16 PM
    Bluefest ditches paid parking

    Bluefest ditches paid parking

    News Paid parking scrapped for Bluesfest 2019

    Byron strong for the teams

    Byron strong for the teams

    News Boardriders ready for Teams Challenge

    Salt fever inspires Byron speedster

    Salt fever inspires Byron speedster

    News Byron speedsters claim more records