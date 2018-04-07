Menu
Login
Whats On

Amy Schumer is back in I Feel Pretty

Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps and Amy Schumer in a scene from the movie I Feel Pretty. Supplied by Entertainment One Films.
Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps and Amy Schumer in a scene from the movie I Feel Pretty. Supplied by Entertainment One Films. Mark Schfer
Javier Encalada
by

In I Feel Pretty, Renee Bennett (Schumer) knows what it's like to be average in a world of the genetically blessed.

After falling off an exercise bike and banging her head, she believes a spell has suddenly made her gorgeous.

Except to everyone else, she looks exactly the same.

Renee's new confidence suddenly sees her climbing the ranks at the cosmetics company she works for, getting the respect of her idol and boss, Avery LeClaire (Williams).

Ultimately Renee realizes 'the spell' has lifted, but through the process learns true beauty is not skin deep.

This movie reunites Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps, real life best friends, who also worked on Dawson's Creek together.

  • Lismore BCC Cinemas will screen I Feel Pretty as an advance screening this Wednesday, April 18, at 7pm as a Chicks at the Flicks event.

Topics:  amy schumer bcc cinemas cinema i feel pretty lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

CONTROVERSIAL West Byron developments unleash a flood of submissions to Byron Council from community.

Ideas and effort needed for old Byron hospital submission

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital

IDEAS and effort needed to keep old hospital site.

Bluesfest brings the Good Times

Michael Frante in the crowd.

Bluesfest leaves fans ready for the 30th anniversary.

Why is Splendour looking pretty in pink?

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Who runs the world?

Local Partners